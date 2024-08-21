Hello User
Modi government accords Z plus security cover to NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, here's why

Modi government accords Z plus security cover to NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, here's why

Livemint

  The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked by the Union Home Ministry to extend the cover to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar

Ahead of assembly election in Maharashtra, Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday ‘Z plus’ security cover to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

A threat assessment review by central agencies has recommended the highest category of armed VIP security cover to 83-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister, reported PTI.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked by the Union Home Ministry to extend the cover to Pawar.

A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task.

The Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, sources tod PTI, adding, that a CRPF team is already in Maharashtra to take up the task.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z followed by Z, Y , Y and X.

