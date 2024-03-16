Active Stocks
MHA extends ban on Yasin Malik's JKLF by 5 years: Amit Shah says ‘Modi govt is committed to suppressing terrorism’

Written By Sanchari Ghosh

The Modi government extends the ban on 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for five years due to terror activities in the region.

MHA extends ban on Yasin Malik's JKLF by 5 years (Mohammed Aleemuddin.)Premium
MHA extends ban on Yasin Malik's JKLF by 5 years (Mohammed Aleemuddin.)

Modi government on Saturday extended the ban on Yasin Malik's JKLF for another five years and declared it as an 'Unlawful Association'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah noted that ‘JKLF (Yasin Malik faction) continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah said, “The Modi government has declared the 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years."

“The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences."

In another tweet, he said, Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA has declared four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League—namely, JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh—as 'Unlawful Associations'. These organizations were involved in inciting terror and abetting secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Modi government is committed to suppressing terrorism ruthlessly.

 

Who is Yasin Malik?

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court on May 24, 2022, that held him guilty for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this year filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court seeking enhancement of the sentence from life term to death penalty, which is the maximum punishment for the offence.

The life term was awarded for two offences - section 121 (waging war against government of India) of the IPC and section 17 (raising funds for terrorist act) of the UAPA.

The court had awarded Malik a 10-year jail term each under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against the government of India) of the IPC and sections 15 (terrorism), 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) and 20 (being a member of terror organisation) of the UAPA.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 16 Mar 2024, 10:43 AM IST
