Modi Govt 3.0: BJP President JP Nadda gets Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Modi 3.0: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda held the same ministries in the Modi government's first term before he took over as the BJP's working president in 2019

First Published09:37 PM IST
Modi 3.0: BJP national president JP Nadda.
Modi 3.0: BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)

Modi Govt 3.0: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda took oath as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, on Monday, he was allocated the portfolios of the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

In the Modi government's second term, both ministries were held by Mansukh Mandaviya.

Nadda held the same ministries in the Modi government's first term before he became the BJP's working president in 2019.

He was the Union Health Minister from November 9, 2014 to May 30, 2019.

In January 2020, Nadda became the full-fledged party president after Amit Shah was given charge of the Union Home Ministry.

JP Nadda’s term as president of the saffron party ended in January this year, but he was given a six-month extension to oversee the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The 63-year-old BJP leader’s term ends this month.

Nadda’s political journey

Nadda, the only representative from Himachal Pradesh in the present NDA government, started his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) student wing -- the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

In 1991, he became the BJP’s youth wing president, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Nadda became a Rajya Sabha member in 2012 and was inducted into the BJP's parliamentary board in 2014.

Nadda, who holds a law degree, has held several key positions in the BJP. He headed its election campaign in a host of states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Punjab. He also served as a minister in BJP governments in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded General Elections, setting the course for a third consecutive term for Modi as the prime minister despite the saffron party falling short of majority.

