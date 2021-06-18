Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Modi govt aims to reduce road accidents by 50% before 2024. Here's how

Modi govt aims to reduce road accidents by 50% before 2024. Here's how

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said 50 per cent of the road accidents are due to road engineering problems
1 min read . 11:27 AM IST Livemint

  • The minister also emphasised the need for identification of black spot in every state, district and city
  • World Bank and ADB have already sanctioned a scheme by which the Centre is allocating 14,000 crores to remove black spots, he adds

Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the Centre's target is to reduce road accident deaths by 50 per cent by the year 2024.

Identification of 'black spot'

Identification of 'black spot'

The Minister also emphasised the need for identification of 'black spot' in every state, district and city, and said that the World Bank and ADB have already sanctioned a scheme by which the Centre is allocating 14,000 crores for states, National Highways Authority of India and other stakeholders to remove black spots.

Four 'E's of road safety

The Minister said that his Ministry is striving hard to reduce road accident deaths by restructuring and strengthening four 'E's of road safety--Engineering (including road and automobile engineering), Economy, Enforcement and Education.

The Minister further pointed out that 50 per cent of the road accidents are due to road engineering problems and now the government has taken special initiatives to improve the black spot.

Independent surveys

"The corporate world should carry out the independent surveys to identify the reasons behind the accidents and a report may be submitted to the NHAI," Gadkari suggested.

"This will greatly contribute towards the vision of 'zero road accident' in India. The cooperation of NGOs, social organisations, universities is needed for education and awareness," he said and announced that an independent road safety council, headed by a retired IAS officer would come into force within 15 days.

