Modi govt approves 3 big Railway projects for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at a cost of ₹7,927 crore

  • The three projects of the Ministry of Railways, covering seven districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 639 Kms.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 09:31 PM IST
Narendra Modi government approves three big Railway projects.
Narendra Modi government approves three big Railway projects.

The Narendra Modi government on Monday approved three railway projects covering seven districts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The three projects of the Ministry of Railways, which will increase the existing network of Railways by about 639 Kms, will cost approximately Rs. 7,927 crore.

The three project —  Jalgaon-Manmad fourth line, Busawal-Khandwa third & fourth line and Prayagraj (Iradatganj)-Manikpur third Line — aims to provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travelling and minimize logistics cost.

“The proposed projects will enhance connectivity along the Mumbai–Prayagraj–Varanasi route by enabling the operation of additional passenger trains, benefiting pilgrims traveling to Jyotirlingas in Nashik (Trimbakeshwar), Khandwa (Omkareshwar), and Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath), as well as religious places in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gaya, and Shirdi,” said the government.

Further, the government stated that the projects will promote tourism through improved access to various attractions such as Khajuraho UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ajanta & Ellora Caves UNESCO World Heritage Site, Devgiri Fort, Asirgarh Fort, Rewa Fort, Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary, Keoti Falls, and Purwa Falls etc.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs stated that the routes are essential for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, steel, cement, containers etc. 

“The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, lower CO2 emissions (271 crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 11 crore trees,” the government added.

In October, the Union Cabinet approved two railway projects covering eight districts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 09:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaModi govt approves 3 big Railway projects for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at a cost of ₹7,927 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.