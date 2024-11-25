The Narendra Modi government on Monday approved three railway projects covering seven districts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three projects of the Ministry of Railways, which will increase the existing network of Railways by about 639 Kms, will cost approximately Rs. 7,927 crore.

The three project — Jalgaon-Manmad fourth line, Busawal-Khandwa third & fourth line and Prayagraj (Iradatganj)-Manikpur third Line — aims to provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travelling and minimize logistics cost. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The proposed projects will enhance connectivity along the Mumbai–Prayagraj–Varanasi route by enabling the operation of additional passenger trains, benefiting pilgrims traveling to Jyotirlingas in Nashik (Trimbakeshwar), Khandwa (Omkareshwar), and Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath), as well as religious places in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gaya, and Shirdi," said the government.

Further, the government stated that the projects will promote tourism through improved access to various attractions such as Khajuraho UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ajanta & Ellora Caves UNESCO World Heritage Site, Devgiri Fort, Asirgarh Fort, Rewa Fort, Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary, Keoti Falls, and Purwa Falls etc.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs stated that the routes are essential for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, steel, cement, containers etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, lower CO2 emissions (271 crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 11 crore trees," the government added.