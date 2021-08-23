The central government has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief on the recent developments in Afghanistan. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of political parties on the present situation in Afghanistan in the in-person meeting.

“Floor Leaders of Political Parties would be briefed by EAM @DrSJaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan, on 26th August, 11am in Main Committee Room, PHA, New Delhi. Invites are being sent through email. All concerned are requested to attend," Joshi said on Twitter.

The government has been involved in evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan, which fell to Taliban on 15 August. Taliban's takeover of Kabul triggered panic among the people, who were uncertain about the country's future under the ultra-conservative rulers.

The MEA's briefing is expected to focus on its evacuation mission as well as its assessment of the situation in the war-torn country in the wake of the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to brief the floor leaders of the political parties.

"In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that representatives of her party will attend the meeting. "We will definitely be attending Thursday’s all-party meeting on Afghanistan," the TMC said while speaking to reporters at the state secretariat in Kolkata.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.

As part of its evacuation mission, India has already brought back around 730 people including members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

Today, India brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

On Sunday, 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, were brought to India in three different flights under the evacuation mission.

After Taliban took control of Kabul, India's first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on August 16. The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people, including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians, from Kabul on August 17.

