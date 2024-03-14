Modi govt committed to seamless rollout of new criminal justice system: Amit Shah launches NCRB website, Sankalan app
Shah, who launched the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) website and mobile app Sankalan on Thursday said that the new app will enable a smooth implementation of the new justice system by bridging the new and old criminal laws.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) website and mobile app "Sankalan" for a faster and smoother implementation of the new justice system. After the launch of the website and mobile application, Amit Shah said that the central government led by PM Modi is “committed to making the rolling out of the new criminal justice system seamless. "