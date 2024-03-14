Shah, who launched the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) website and mobile app Sankalan on Thursday said that the new app will enable a smooth implementation of the new justice system by bridging the new and old criminal laws.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) website and mobile app "Sankalan" for a faster and smoother implementation of the new justice system. After the launch of the website and mobile application, Amit Shah said that the central government led by PM Modi is “committed to making the rolling out of the new criminal justice system seamless. " {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Modi government is committed to making the rolling out of the new criminal justice system seamless. Launched the NCRB website and mobile app "Sankalan". The new app will enable a smooth implementation of the new justice system by bridging the new and old criminal laws. It will also guide the citizens and law enforcement agencies of the country," Shah wrote on X.

The three new laws-- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – will come into effect on July 1. The law will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Sankalan app The application will help in navigating through new criminal laws and will also act as a bridge between old and new criminal laws. Enabling the users to run the application on offline mode as well will ensure its availability in far-flung areas. The application can be installed after downloading from the Google Play Store, or Apple Store. Whereas, its desktop version may be downloaded from the official websites of MHA and NCRB.

The newly launched Criminal Case Management System (CCMS) software of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will standardise investigations but also enable easy and streamlined compilation of terror-related data across the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the CCMS would boost cooperation between the central and state agencies, including the Anti-Terror Squads of the State Police. He also highlighted that the newly developed system will strengthen supervision by providing frameworks for assessment and guidance by police officials and prosecutors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

