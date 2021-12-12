Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said the Modi government is committed to upholding and strengthening the independence and autonomy of CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and all other investigating institutions.

Singh, during the Investiture Ceremony at CBI Headquarters, said zero-tolerance for corruption, transparency and citizen centricity are the three "main mantras" that determine the administrative outlook of the government.

He said irrespective of the ideological beliefs, everyone should work towards strengthening institutions like CBI. They contribute to the nation's resolve to achieve incorruptibility in society, he said.

Singh said since 2014, many reforms, including the amendment in the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, setting up of the office of Lok Pal and placing all the government decisions, including the ACC, in the public domain, have been taken.

He said over 1,500 laws have been abolished in the past years and various laws have been simplified.

Expressing concern over some states withdrawing the general consent to CBI to probe cases, Singh called for wider introspection. He said they have to come clear if they trust CBI or not, or they trust it selectively.

The minister said many cases are referred to the CBI by the states under public pressure, which shows people have greater trust in CBI. He said complex and urgent cases are also assigned to the premier probe agency by the judiciary.

The minister also presented the Police Medals for Meritorious Service to 47 CBI officials and called upon them to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

