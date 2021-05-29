Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday informed that the Centre has decided to discontinue the central allocation of Remdesivir to States. He said this decision was taken as now the country has enough supply of injection used to treat Covid patients.

In a tweet, the minister said that the production of Remdesivir is ramped up ten times from just 33,000 vials/day on 11th April to 3,50,000 vials/day.

Also Read | Zydus introduces scratch code in critical drug packs to fight counterfeit menace

The minister, however, has directed the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Agency (NPPA) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir in the country.

Mandaviya also said that government has also decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock for the emergency requirement.

"We have also increased the number of plants producing Remdesivir from just 20 to 60 plants within a month. Now the country has enough Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand."

We have also increased the number of plants producing Remdesivir from just 20 to 60 plants within a month.

Now the country has enough #Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand.

So we have decided to DISCONTINUE the Central Allocation of Remdesivir to States. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/Xv73MgO8HD — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 29, 2021

"So we have decided to DISCONTINUE the Central Allocation of Remdesivir to States," the minister said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.