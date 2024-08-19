Modi govt defends criminalising Triple Talaq in Supreme Court: ’Ensures gender justice of married Muslim women’

The Modi government defended the criminalisation of Triple Talaq in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, stating it ensures gender justice and equality for married Muslim women, despite petitioners' opposition.

Updated19 Aug 2024, 03:12 PM IST
The move to criminalise Triple Talaq will protect the rights of Muslim women, said union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in 2019
The move to criminalise Triple Talaq will protect the rights of Muslim women, said union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in 2019(PTI)

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had criminalised the practice of Triple Talaaq in 2019. On Monday, August 19, the Central government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court of India defending the Act and said that petitioners cannot have grievances with criminalisation of any "manifestly arbitrary action". Triple Talaaq is a form of divorce that was practised in Islam, whereby a Muslim man could legally divorce his wife by pronouncing Talaq three times.

On 30 July 2019, the Parliament of India declared the practice of Triple Talaaq illegal and unconstitutional and made it a punishable act from 1 August 2019. The pronouncement of Talaaq-e-Biddat has no legal effect and consequence under the Indian Constitution.

Also Read | ’Muslim Women Rights Day’ to commemorate two years of triple talaq law

On Monday, the Central government also mentioned that the 2019 Act helps in ensuring larger constitutional goals of gender justice and equality of married Muslim women.

It also helps subserve their (married Muslim women's) fundamental rights of non-discrimination and empowerment, the Central government said in Supreme Court on Monday.

The affidavit was filed by the Central government in response to a petition that argued that the Supreme Court had already deemed the Triple Talaaq as invalid and therefore did not require the tag of being a criminal offense. Petitioners Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema has argued that criminalising the practice of Triple Talaaq violates fundamental rights, including those that guarantee Indian citizens equality before law and prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion.

Also Read | Triple talaq victims to get an annual aid of ₹6,000 in Uttar Pradesh

In their affidavit the Modi government mentioned that the invalidation of the Triple Talaaq by the Supreme Court in 2017 had no deterring effect on the practise which therefore necessitated the criminalisation process.

On 22 August 2017, the Indian Supreme Court deemed instant Triple Talaaq (talaq-e-biddah) unconstitutional.

According to NDTV, the affidavit by the Central government read that the practice of Triple Talaq is ‘fatal’ for the institution of marriage in the Muslim community. "Makes Muslim women's condition very pathetic", the report quoted the affidavit.

"Victims of 'Triple Talaaq' have no option but to approach the police... and the police were helpless as no action could be taken against husbands in the absence of punitive provisions in the law. In order to prevent (this) there was an urgent need for stringent (legal) provisions," the government said, as reported by NDTV.

Also Read | In victory for NDA, Rajya Sabha passes bill to ban instant triple talaq

In 2021, then Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the cases of instant Triple Talaaq have dropped by 80 per cent since the 2019 Act criminalised the practice in India.

"The cases of instant Triple Talaaq have dropped by 80 per cent since the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act was enacted on August 1, 2019. In Uttar Pradesh, before the law was enacted there were over 63,000 cases were registered but after the enactment of the law, the cases dropped to 221 cases. Bihar registered 49 cases after enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act," Naqvi had said.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 03:12 PM IST
