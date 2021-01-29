The references were to the frayed ties between India and China after New Delhi discovered intrusions into Indian territory by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in May 2020. India quickly moved reinforcements to the border to match a Chinese deployment of an estimated 40,000-50,000 troops along the LAC. Though the two sides agreed to a scaling back of troops, a violent clash between the two sides on 15 June at Galwan dealt a major blow to ties. Twenty Indian troops and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed in the clash, the first leading to casualties since 1975. Many rounds of talks since the Galwan clash at the military and diplomatic levels have not yielded any results.