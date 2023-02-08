Modi govt didn’t ‘pressure’ GVK to sell Mumbai Airport to Adani, Sanjay Reddy dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s accusation
GVK turned over management of the Mumbai Airport to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. in July 2021.
The Narednra Modi administration, according to GV Sanjay Reddy, did not force GVK to hand over Mumbai Airport to the Adani Group. Rahul Gandhi's accusations have been vehemently refuted by the GVK vice chairman.
