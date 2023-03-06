Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised the NDA government, stating that Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar does not understand the threat that China poses to India. Speaking to members of the Indian Journalists' Association in London, Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "nobody has entered Indian territory" is an invitation to China to repeat its aggression on the LAC.

When asked about how India should deal with military threats, Gandhi believes India needs to respond militarily to the nature of the threat. He added that S Jaishankar and the government did not understand the actual threat from China, and the prime minister's statement demonstrated his lack of comprehension of the threat.

“I had one conversation with the Foreign Minister in my view he doesn't understand the threat. The government is not understanding the actual threat from China," Gandhi said.

Gandhi clarified that he supports Indian foreign policy and does not have any significant disagreements with it regarding India's position on the Russia-Ukraine war. However, he criticised the government for not being careful about China's aggressive and hostile behaviour on the border. He said that India needs to be cautious, and the government needs to understand the threat that China poses.

“The Chinese are acting in a hostile manner, in an aggressive manner and we need to be very very careful and I have been stating that again and again, I don't think the penny has dropped in the government," added Rahul Gandhi.

Regarding Congress's China policy, Rahul Gandhi said that they would not allow anyone to enter Indian territory. He stated that the Chinese entering Indian territory and killing Indian soldiers was unacceptable, and the Prime Minister's denial of the incident has worsened the situation. Gandhi believes that a democratic planet needs to be strengthened, and India needs to have a strategy to address the enormous inequality that is erupting in the country.

EAM Jaishankar earlier stated that it was PM Modi who sent the Army to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to counter China's troop deployment, not Rahul Gandhi. He added that the Congress party should have the honesty to look at what happened in 1962.

