Modi govt doesn’t understand China’s actual threat: Rahul Gandhi2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi believes India needs to respond militarily to the nature of the threat.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised the NDA government, stating that Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar does not understand the threat that China poses to India. Speaking to members of the Indian Journalists' Association in London, Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "nobody has entered Indian territory" is an invitation to China to repeat its aggression on the LAC.
