Shimla: The Centre is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in Shimla today, news agency PTI reported. Thakur is on a five-day 'Jan Ashirwaad Yatra' in his home state Himachal Pradesh.

The report further quoted Anurag Thakur as saying that a provision of ₹23,123 has been made for this purpose. He said the special emphasis is being given to strengthening paediatric care amid apprehension that the third wave may affect children more than others.

Some experts have warned that the third wave of COVID-19 may affect children

So far, India has reported 3,23,58,829 COVID-19 cases and 4,33,589 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union health ministry.

Thakur started his 'Jan Ashirwaad Yatra' from Parwanoo in Solan district on Thursday. He will cover a distance of 623 km across four Lok Sabha constituencies and 37 assembly segments in eight districts in the hill state.

Several other Union Ministers who were recently inducted in the Cabinet in July has commenced their Jan Ashirwad Yatra including Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among others.

