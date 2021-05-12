Despite government scientific committee’s failure in predicting the second covid-19 wave and its intensity, the Department of Science and Technology is currently funding over 30 projects on mathematical modelling of covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already said that no supermodel has so far predicted the covid-19 trajectory, the funding of similar models has raised questions. The DST in May 2020 had initiated a covid-19 Indian National Supermodel to help monitor the future transmission of infection, thus aiding decisions involving health system readiness and other mitigation measures. The supermodel’s forecast failed in predicting the second wave that led to several deaths and left many devoid of treatments and healthcare needs.

With his own admission, Dr Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, DST said science has limited capability of predicting such viral pandemics. “The committee didn’t submit any report after September 2020. Since it was rightly predicting the course of pandemic till the, we invited calls for proposals from independent scientists to carry out similar work to predict the pandemic. We are looking at more models. The SUTRA or supermodel failed because the pandemic is unpredictable. The output of such mathematical models depends on behaviour of the virus and behaviour of people at the time of charting the future curves," said Sharma.

The current team of scientists behind the government backed supermodel is under scanner and recently clarified their point on their failure who claimed that there will be no second wave in India. The team of scientists--Manindra Agrawal, Professor, IIT Kanpur, Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief, Integrated Defense Staff and M Vidyasagar, Professor, IIT Hyderabad said that a meeting was called on 2nd April to seek their inputs by one of the very senior officers of the government coordinating the national pandemic response.

The scientists said that they indicated that the SUTRA model predicted the second wave to peak by the third week of April and to stay most likely around 1 lakh daily cases. Admitting clearly the model predictions in this instance were incorrect, the scientists said, “We have been working on a mathematical model to predict the spread of the virus. It is important to note that a mathematical model can only predict future with some certainty so long as virus dynamics and its transmissibility don’t change substantially over time. Mathematical models can also provide a mechanism to predicting alternate scenarios corresponding to various policy decisions such as non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“In the case of covid-19, it is clear that the nature of the virus has been changing very rapidly. In such a context, any prediction for covid-19 must be continually readjusted, sometimes almost daily.

We are working closely with the government and our inputs have always been received positively. While we could not predict the exact nature of the second wave earlier, we continue our efforts to better estimate its future trajectory," the scientists said.

Public health experts have said that high quality models can help in policy making. “High quality predictions are critical to support response to different waves of covid 19. This will involve multi sectoral coordination involving public health experts, different professional associations medical and others, behavioural scientists and modelling experts. The systematic review is crucial to complement the predictions," said Dr Suneela Garg Member Lancet commission Covid India Task force.

