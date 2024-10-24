Modi govt greenlights two new railway projects for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar at a cost of ₹6,798 crore

The Modi government approved two railway projects for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar, including a 2,245 crore line connecting Amravati, with completion expected in five years.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Modi govt greenlights two new railway projects for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,798 crore
Modi govt greenlights two new railway projects for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar at a cost of ₹6,798 crore (Reuters)

The Narendra Modi government approved two railway projects covering eight districts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar on Thursday. This includes a new railway line connecting Amravati — the proposed new capital of Andhra Pradesh — with investment of 2,245 crore. The projects will be completed within five years.

"New line project will provide connectivity to approximately 168 villages and about 12 lakh population with nine new stations. Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to two ‘aspirational districts’ — Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur — and serving approximately 388 villages with a cumulative population of nine lakh," read an excerpt from the official PIB release.

The two projects are:

  • Doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections — covering a total of 256 km. This will in turn strengthen connectivity with Nepal, north-east India and the border areas.
  • Construction of a new line between Errupalem and Namburu via Amaravati — the new capital of Andhra Pradesh — covering a distance of 57 km. The route will go through NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district of Telangana.

The new line proposal will also provide direct connectivity to "Amaravati" the proposed Capital of Andhra Pradesh and improve mobility for industries and the population. According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the project will also provide a much-required infrastructural boost to one of the busiest sections across Indian Railways — helping to ease operations and reduce congestion.

Officials said the projects will also generate direct employment for about 106 lakh human-days.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaModi govt greenlights two new railway projects for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar at a cost of ₹6,798 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.