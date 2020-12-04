Modi govt has tried to hold trade talks but EU is hesitant: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The Modi government offered to re-open stalled free trade talks with the European Union (EU) several times since 2014 but it was the EU that was hesitant to do so, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Addressing a session of the Mediterranean Dialogue, Jaishankar also made a strong case for migration describing it as “a human expression of the transfer of technology, of the promotion of innovation, of the building of business, and of the sharing of knowledge."

Responding to a question of why India did not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership pact signed recently creating the world’s largest free trade area and whether India would re-open talks with the EU, Jaishankar clarified that in the past six years, India had broached the subject to the EU.

“The government of prime minister Modi offered to the EU that we would like to reopen or continue to those (FTA) negotiations. In fact it was the EU which took the stance from 2014 saying that ‘right we have other priorities I don’t know if we are ready,’" the minister said.

“So for the last six years …. the reluctance to engage from 2014 -- this I can testify personally -- is not from India’s side, it is from the EU side even today," he said dispelling the idea that its India’s reluctance that has been holding up efforts to re-open negotiations.

India and the EU started talks on a free trade pact in 2007 but negotiations were stalled in 2013 and efforts to resume the negotiations since have not succeeded. During a virtual summit between India and the EU in July, both sides agreed to set up a high level mechanism to explore the possibility of restarting talks on the pact. Last month however, an Indian official said there was some “forward movement" on the matter.

On migration and mobility, Jaishankar said that India and the EU had an ongoing dialogue on the subject.

“We must recognise that migration of workers and professionals is as central to globalisation as the mobility of capital goods and services," the minister said.

“As the knowledge economy gains ground, global availability of talent is going to become more salient," he said.

Some societies have more talent because of their demography and facilitating migration would be “central to all our economic prospects," the minister said.

“A post covid world order would put a greater premium on how we redefine national security – economic security, health security, in many countries food security and energy security and I would suggest to you that reliable human resource is intrinsic to creating reliable supply chains," Jaishankar said.

India had a special place in global talent pool provide human resource across the entire spectrum of human activity, the minister said. In the Gulf region, India had some nine million people while across the world, there were 30-34 million people of

Indian origin. There were also a million Indian students who were studying abroad at any given time and they were “central to global education business" in countries like the US, Canada, Australia and the UK, the minister said.

While migration was a fact of life and India encouraged market driven mobility, it was “important to ensure that it is legal and safe," he said.

“What we should guard against is illegal migration because illegal migration is feedstock of organised crime groups," the minister said.

India had a mobility pact with France and an in principle agreement with Portugal while with Germany, Italy and the Benelux countries, discussions were ongoing, he said.

It was “central" to “create business" besides the fact that it added to a multicultural world, the minister added.

