The Women and Child Development Ministry has proposed that the monthly stipend given to children who lost their parents to the pandemic be increased from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000, the official said.
The government in May had announced that children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID-19 will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme.
Till now, out of 3,250 applications received under the scheme, a total of 667 have been approved by district magistrates concerned, according to ministry data.
The data also showed that applications have been received from 467 districts till now.