Modi govt mulls to increase monthly stipend of children who lost parents due to Covid

Modi govt mulls to increase monthly stipend of children who lost parents due to Covid

Modi govt in May had announced that children who have lost parents due to Covid will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme
1 min read . 08:52 PM IST PTI

Modi govt is planning to increase the monthly financial support given to children who lost their parents to Covid-19 from 2,000 to 4,000, a senior official said

NEW DELHI : The central government is planning to increase the monthly financial support given to children who lost their parents to COVID-19 from 2,000 to 4,000, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The official said a proposal may go to the Cabinet for approval in the next few weeks.

The Women and Child Development Ministry has proposed that the monthly stipend given to children who lost their parents to the pandemic be increased from 2,000 to 4,000, the official said.

The government in May had announced that children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID-19 will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme.

Till now, out of 3,250 applications received under the scheme, a total of 667 have been approved by district magistrates concerned, according to ministry data.

The data also showed that applications have been received from 467 districts till now.

