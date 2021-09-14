This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Women and Child Development Ministry has proposed that the monthly stipend given to children who lost their parents to the pandemic be increased from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000, the official said.
The government in May had announced that children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID-19 will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme.
Till now, out of 3,250 applications received under the scheme, a total of 667 have been approved by district magistrates concerned, according to ministry data.
The data also showed that applications have been received from 467 districts till now.