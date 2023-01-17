Budget 2023: Income tax rates could be lowered in new regime, says report

Under the new tax regime, annual income of up to ₹2.5 lakh is exempt, while a 5% tax applies on annual income between ₹2.5-5 lakh. An income of ₹5-7.5 lakh attracts a reduced tax rate of 10% and 15% for income between ₹7.5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, 20% on ₹10-12 lakh, 25% on ₹12.5-15 lakh and 30% on above ₹15 lakh