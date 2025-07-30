‘Modi Govt put terrorism on global agenda’: EAM Jaishankar’s big claim in Rajya Sabha — top quotes

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that terrorism has been brought on the global agenda because of the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government. Jaishankar was speaking in the Rajya Sabha, commencing the debate on Operation Sindoor.

"In the last decade, we have been able to put terrorism on the global agenda... Whether it is BRICS, SCO, QUAD or at the bilateral level..." the Esternal Affairs Minister said.

Operation Sindoor is being debated during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The debate began in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while the Lok Sabha took up the discussion on Monday.

Jaishankar slammed Congress, saying that its leaders are "uncomfortable with history," while speaking about India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Minister highlighted the Congress party's "mistakes" in handling the treaty while emphasising how essential this agreement was.

"The Indus Water Treaty in many ways, is a very unique agreement. I cannot think of any agreement in the world where a country has allowed its major rivers to flow to the next country without having rights on that river. To recall the history of this event. Yesterday, I heard people, some people, are uncomfortable with history. They prefer that historical things be forgotten. Maybe it does not suit them, they only like to recall some things," Jaishankar said in the Upper House.

Targets Nehru over theIndus Water Treaty Jaishankar also targeted India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for his statement in Parliament in 1960 regarding the treaty.

"On November 30th 1960. He (Jawaharlal Nehru) says I would like to know if this house is to judge the quantum of supply of water or money to be given. People objected to that. PM also said, 'Let me do this treaty for the interest of Pakistani Punjab, not a word about farmers of Kashmir or Punjab. Not a word about Rajasthan or Gujarat,'" Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also added that PM Modi has "corrected" Jawaharlal Nehru's "mistakes" regarding the Indus Water Treaty and Article 370.

"We were told for 60 years that nothing could be done. Pandit Nehru's mistake can't be corrected. The Narendra Modi government showed it can be corrected. Article 370 was corrected, and IWT is being corrected. The Indus Water Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably gives up its support of terrorism. We have warned that Blood and water will not flow together," he said.

The Indus Water Treaty was put in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan-China Ties Jaishank also slammed the Congress party for its statements regarding Pakistan and China having close ties. “We are aware of it and are tackling it... However, saying that these ties developed overnight means they were sleeping during the history class,” he said.

Here are the top quotes from the EAM speech:

-There was no trade linkage in any conversation with US, other countries.

-Despite not being a member, we were able to get an UNSC statement on bringing perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to justice

-We were able to get UN recognition that The Resistance Front (TRF) is proxy of Pakistan-based LeT

-On May 9, US Vice President informed PM Modi about Pakistan's plan of a massive attack on India.

-India has faced cross-border terrorism since 1947.

-Pahalgam terror attack absolutely unacceptable, red line crossed; there had to be accountability, justice.

-When Operation Sindoor commenced, a number of countries were in touch with us to see how serious the situation was and how long it would go... We gave the same message to all the countries... that we were not open to any mediation. Anything between us and Pakistan will only be bilateral... And that we were responding to the Pakistani attack, and we would keep responding. If that fighting was to stop, Pakistan must make a request. And that request could only come through the channel of the DGMO.

-I may lack knowledge about China because I did not learn about China through the Olympics... Some people gained their knowledge of China during their visit to the Olympics. Let's not discuss who they met or what they signed... They also took private tuitions at their homes from the Chinese Ambassador... 'China Gurus' say that Pakistan and China have close ties... We are aware of it and are tackling it... However, saying that these ties developed overnight means they were sleeping during the history class.