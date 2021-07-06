Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet expansion is expected to take place on Wednesday evening. The buzz that was going on for quite some time intensified after a series of meetings between PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi.

The Union Cabinet, which can have 81 members, currently has 53 ministers. This means 28 ministers can be added.

PM Narendra Modi is making changes to his cabinet for the first time since he started his second innings in 2019.

Amid speculations of him getting a ministerial berth at the Centre, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia reached Delhi on Tuesday evening.

"I was on a visit to Ujjain. After completing my visit here, I am going to Delhi," Scindia told reporters here at the Indore airport today.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who agreed to give up the Chief Minister's post in Assam for Himanta Biswa Sarma after the BJP's reelection, is also set to be a Union Minister.

