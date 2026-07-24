Modi govt responded to students' courage with 'cowardice, wanton cruelty': Sonia Gandhi slams Centre

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, saying that students demanded accountability and educational reforms, but the Modi government has responded to their courage with "cowardice and wanton cruelty, treating them not as inheritors of the future but as enemies of the nation".

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In an op-ed published on Friday, Gandhi accused the Centre of degrading the country's educational landscape and asserted that the students have called out the regime's bluff, news agency PTI reported.

In her article titled 'An Education System's Collapse, Young India's Trauma,' she noted, "The student protests are a natural consequence of these interrelated forces: today's bleak education landscape, which evokes only hopelessness, and the Modi government's trademark arrogance and unwillingness to be accountable or constructive."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are Sonia Gandhi's criticisms of the Modi government's response to student protests? ⌵ Sonia Gandhi criticized the Modi government for responding to student protests with 'cowardice and wanton cruelty,' viewing students as enemies rather than the future of the nation. 2 Why did Sonia Gandhi label 20 July as a day of infamy in relation to student protests? ⌵ Sonia Gandhi termed 20 July as a day of infamy because, on that day, the Delhi Police and Central Armed Forces violently suppressed student protesters with lathi-charges and tear gas. 3 How has the Modi government planned to address paper leaks according to recent announcements? ⌵ The Modi government announced the establishment of fast-track courts and stricter penalties for those involved in paper leaks, aiming to ensure swift justice and accountability. 4 What demands have been made by the student protesters during the current protests? ⌵ Student protesters have demanded accountability from the government, educational reforms, the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for families of students who died by suicide. 5 Should the Modi government respond more constructively to student protests? ⌵ Many believe the Modi government should adopt a more constructive approach by engaging in dialogue with students and addressing their concerns rather than resorting to repression.

Further, she emphasised that it is a moral, political, and constitutional duty to stand with students to protect their future.

Sonia Gandhi slams police brutality against protesters She claimed that the 'brutality' perpetrated by the Delhi Police against student protesters, which she said follows direct orders from the Union Home Minister, is hardly unprecedented for this regime. Elaborating further, Gandhi said, "We all remember vividly how armed policemen and paramilitary forces ravaged university campuses during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act-National Register of Citizens protests in 2020. The unacceptable excesses against India's women wrestlers can never be erased from our memories."

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She alleged that the Modi government is not just responsible for degrading the country's education landscape but has also made a habit of acting with "utter impunity, supreme self-delusion, and abject insensitivity."

The Congress leader accused the PM Modi-led Central government of routinely choosing violence over dialogue. She went on to say that the government's pattern is clear, from farmers to activists, and added, "But this week, even a government as insensitive as the one that has set new standards of authoritarian governance sank to a new low. Instead of reaching out with understanding to our future doctors and engineers, teachers and civil servants, entrepreneurs and nation builders, it unleashed the repressive power of the state on them. This can neither be forgiven nor forgotten."

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Sonia Gandhi on students' protests Gandhi highlighted that peaceful protests by students against paper leaks and a decline in the education system have been gaining momentum across the country in recent weeks. She described the demands made by students as straightforward, which include accountability from the government and education reforms.

She described 20 July as a day of infamy, when the Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) resorted to a lathi-charge, tear gas, and violence to suppress the voices of students who were part of the "Chalo Sansad" march.

PM Modi vows ‘strict action’ against paper leaks Gandhi's remarks come as protests against paper leaks intensify across the country, with more demonstrators joining those at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and other parts of the country. On Thursday, PM Modi shared a video on his social media account, where he vowed that the government would take "stricter" action against paper leaks.

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The Cabinet will also take up a draft bill providing for fast-track courts and strict punishment for offenders, PM Modi said in his video message.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced that the government has agreed to the proposal to meet, and a meeting is likely to take place at the Constitution Club in the capital.

Separately, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike since 28 June, ended his strike on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after 26 days, in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, who were present at Medanta Hospital, where Wangchuk was admitted for treatment.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.