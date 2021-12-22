Modi govt's ambitious Make-in-India chip manufacturing may start in 2-3 years

“In next 2-3 years time frame, we see at least 10-12 semiconductors going into production, we see display fab going into production or may be finalizing completion," the minister, who has an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and attended the Indian Institute of Technology, said. “At least 50-60 designing companies would have started designing the products in the next 2-3 years".

