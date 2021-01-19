Modi govt’s infra plans in disarray after covid-led financing crunch

In 2020-21, the Centre earmarked ₹20,000 crore towards funding for the NIP. As compared to the Centre, states in India invest more in capital assets. In 2019-20, for instance, the combined capital expenditure of states was 2.9% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), nearly twice that of the Centre (1.6%). However, the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns have disproportionately affected revenues of states. Delayed payments from the Centre as compensation under the goods and services tax (GST) framework did not help.