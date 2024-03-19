News
Modi govt’s mixed record on corporate reforms
Summary
- India’s corporate-reforms scorecard under the BJP government has been a mix of hits and misses. In the fifth part of our pre-election data series, we evaluate what was transformative and what remains half-baked.
Setting the election campaign tone with a ‘policy paralysis’ pitch in 2014, Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party blamed the Congress-led government for several failures that they claimed were hampering the ease of doing business in India. Within years of coming to power, Modi’s government introduced several big-ticket business-centred policy moves. Some were seen as transformative, while others are yet to make a meaningful impact. Here are the highlights.
