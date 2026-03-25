Modi Govt to hold all-party meet on West Asia conflict today. What's on agenda and who all are attending?

The Union government has convened an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis today. The meeting will be held at 5 pm, news agencies said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair the meeting, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expected to be present, they said.

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on the evolving situation in the Middle East. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat, and others were present at the meeting.

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On Sunday, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the situation and ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of on going West Asia Conflict.

PM Modi directed the setting up of a group of ministers and secretaries to work dedicatedly to deal with the situation arising due to West Asia conflict.

PM Modi's Parliament Address The all-party meeting comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Parliament on the West Asia situation. In his statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among others, and stem the impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

In his address to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Modi said the difficult global conditions caused by the West Asia conflict are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united, just as it had during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Four Weeks of Conflict The conflict in West Asia is in its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

Why is Rahul Gandhi not attending ? Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, told reporters at the Parliament House Complex that he would not be able to attend the all-party meeting, as he is scheduled to attend a programme in Kerala.

Earlier, the Congress had hit out at the prime minister, saying that his statement on the crisis was a "prepared text full of self-praise" for all that he claims to have accomplished in the last 11 years.

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In his remarks, the prime minister had said that West Asia was important to India as nearly one crore Indians lived and worked in the Gulf countries. A high number of Indian crew members worked in commercial ships that sail in these seas.

"Due to these varied reasons, India's concerns are naturally greater. Therefore, it is essential that a unanimous and united voice from India's Parliament on this crisis reaches the world," he had said.

Modi-Trump talks On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia.

“India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” Modi said.

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(With agency inputs)