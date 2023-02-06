‘Overly optimistic’ Modi govt likely to fall short of fulfilling capex dream: Poll
- Since taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has broadly stuck to its borrowing targets
The Indian government will meet its deficit target for the coming fiscal year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who were split on whether New Delhi would undertake all the capital spending it is planning, the most ever.
