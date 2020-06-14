Modi govt will keep Delhi safe from Covid-19: Shah after meeting with CM, LG

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Modi government is committed to contain the Covid-19 spread in Delhi and keep the national capital safe. In Shah's meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AIIMS Director besides other senior officers, several important decisions were taken to ensure safety of the Delhiites against infection

Keeping in view the scarcity of beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, the Central Government has decided to immediately provide 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi Government, said Shah.

With this, 8,000 more beds will be available in Delhi and these will be equipped with all requisite facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The Union Home Minister said house-to-house health surveys will be conducted in containment zones in the capital to improve contact mapping, and the survey report will be available within a week. For effective monitoring all residents will be asked to download Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones.

Shah said Covid-19 testing will be doubled within the next two days and trebled after six days in order to contain the spread of the virus in Delhi.

For effective transmission of guidelines and information regarding coronavirus to clinics and minor hospitals in Delhi, the Modi government has decided to constitute a committee of senior doctors in AIIMS so that the best practices in the fight against virus are communicated to the lowest level.

Shah said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog to ensure the availability of 60% of their coronavirus beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment. The committee will submit its report by Monday.

"The Home Minister underlined the country's resolve in tackling the Corona pandemic with vigour and strength and shares the pain of the families who have lost their dear ones. He said the Government has decided to issue fresh guidelines regarding the last rites of the deceased, which will reduce the waiting time," Ministry of Home Affairs said in a release

Centre has decided to enroll the services of Scouts & Guides, NCC, NSS and other voluntary organizations as volunteers, with Health Services. Central Government has decided to depute five more senior officers to the Delhi Government in order to effectively fight the coronavirus.

Several other decisions were also taken during Sunday’s meeting. A joint team of doctors of the Health Departments of Government of India and Delhi Government, AIIMS and all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi will visit all Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi and submit a report after inspecting the health infrastructure and preparedness for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

