Home / News / India /  Modi greets King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Modi greets King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during a meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday.
1 min read . 08:27 PM ISTSaurav Anand

  • Both the leaders have discussed the various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship

NEW DELHI :Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Both the dignitaries have discussed the various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. 

According to the PMO, the prime minister has also conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping relations between India and Bhutan.“

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations."

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is scheduled to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

