‘Modi, why do you love rich people?’ Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP over Morbi bridge collapse4 min read . 06:48 AM IST
The Opposition has alleged mismanagement by the BJP government in Gujarat behind the Morbi bridge collapse in October.
The Opposition has alleged mismanagement by the BJP government in Gujarat behind the Morbi bridge collapse in October.
Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the December elections for the Gujarat Assembly in an effort to hold the government accountable for the Morbi bridge collapse.
Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the December elections for the Gujarat Assembly in an effort to hold the government accountable for the Morbi bridge collapse.
Owaisi has been disparaging the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while campaigning in Gujarat to win some support for his party in the upcoming assembly elections. The chief of AIMIM has brought up the cases of Bilkis Bano and the Morbi bridge collapse.
Owaisi has been disparaging the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while campaigning in Gujarat to win some support for his party in the upcoming assembly elections. The chief of AIMIM has brought up the cases of Bilkis Bano and the Morbi bridge collapse.
Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad, Owaisi said, "If BJP takes credit for making Gujarat, they should also tell us who is responsible for making Morbi bridge where 140 people died due to collapse. But still, the company's rich people are not caught. PM Modi, why do you love rich people?"
Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad, Owaisi said, "If BJP takes credit for making Gujarat, they should also tell us who is responsible for making Morbi bridge where 140 people died due to collapse. But still, the company's rich people are not caught. PM Modi, why do you love rich people?"
When Owaisi was out campaigning for his party's candidate from the East Surat constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, he was met by "Modi-Modi" chanting and black flags.
When Owaisi was out campaigning for his party's candidate from the East Surat constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, he was met by "Modi-Modi" chanting and black flags.
The young people could be seen protesting against the city's AIMIM chief by waving black flags in social media videos that went viral. Owaisi, however, disregarded the demonstration and urged attendees at the rally to back his party in the upcoming assembly elections.
The young people could be seen protesting against the city's AIMIM chief by waving black flags in social media videos that went viral. Owaisi, however, disregarded the demonstration and urged attendees at the rally to back his party in the upcoming assembly elections.
A British-era cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed on October 30 in the Morbi tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 134 people, including women and children. The incident was the subject of accusations of government incompetence by the opposition.
A British-era cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed on October 30 in the Morbi tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 134 people, including women and children. The incident was the subject of accusations of government incompetence by the opposition.
Also Read: PM Modi slammed by Asaduddin Owaisi, Opposition for unveiling National Emblem atop new Parliament building
Also Read: PM Modi slammed by Asaduddin Owaisi, Opposition for unveiling National Emblem atop new Parliament building
The incident occurred weeks before the state's elections were declared earlier in November, which led to rumours that the state's ruling BJP would suffer a political setback as a result of the enormous accident in Morbi.
The incident occurred weeks before the state's elections were declared earlier in November, which led to rumours that the state's ruling BJP would suffer a political setback as a result of the enormous accident in Morbi.
The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for more than 27 years, is running for a seventh term. From 2001 to 2014, Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 182-member State Assembly will be chosen in two rounds of voting on December 1 and 5. On December 8, it will be decided how to count the votes.
The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for more than 27 years, is running for a seventh term. From 2001 to 2014, Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 182-member State Assembly will be chosen in two rounds of voting on December 1 and 5. On December 8, it will be decided how to count the votes.
However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP - which has selected Isudan Gadhvi as its candidate for chief minister - will present the BJP with a formidable electoral challenge. In order to overthrow the BJP government, the Congress also intends to put its best electoral foot forward.
However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP - which has selected Isudan Gadhvi as its candidate for chief minister - will present the BJP with a formidable electoral challenge. In order to overthrow the BJP government, the Congress also intends to put its best electoral foot forward.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)