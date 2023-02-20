Modi hails Indian relief teams‘ work in quake-hit Turkiye
- The prime minister said India is always ready to be the first-responder whenever there is a crisis in the world
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and said that in the last few years India has strengthened its identity not just as a self-sufficient but selfless country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×