NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and said that in the last few years India has strengthened its identity not just as a self-sufficient but selfless country.

“Wherever we reach with our tiranga, there is an assurance, since the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will get better. We saw it in Ukraine and Afghanistan also. Tiranga became a shield for people of many countries in Ukraine," he said.

The Prime Minister said India is always ready to be the first-responder whenever there is a crisis in the world.

Interacting with personnel involved in Operation Dost in Turkiye and Syria, PM Modi said that their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable.

“The efforts of entire team involved in rescue and relief measures during Operation Dost is exemplary," he added.

Highlighting the importance of quick response time during a natural calamity, PM Modi referred to the ‘Golden Hour’ and said that the speedy response of the NDRF team in Turkiye drew the attention of the entire world. He said that the quick response highlights the preparedness and training skills of the team.

Recalling the images of a mother who blessed the members of the team for their efforts, the prime minister noted the pride that every Indian felt after witnessing every image of rescue and relief operations that was carried out in the affected areas.

He underlined the unmatched professionalism and the human touch and said that it plays a crucial role when a person is dealing with trauma and has lost everything. The Prime Minister also praised the acts of compassion shown by the team.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen India’s capacity for relief and rescue at the time of the disaster, the prime minister said, “We have to strengthen our identity as the best relief and rescue team in the world. The better our own preparation, the better we will be able to serve the world."

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian Army’s medical team deployed under ‘Operation Dost’ in Turkiye has touched down in India.

“Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye," Bagchi had said on Twitter on Sunday.

“Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdağı & Antakya," he said.

India launched ‘Operation Dost’ to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed more than 40,000 people.