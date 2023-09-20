Modi has invited Biden to be Republic Day Chief Guest in 2024: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 08:10 PM IST
If Biden accepts the invitation, he will be only the second US President to be Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day. The first was Barack Obama, who was Chief Guest in 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited US President Joe Biden to be the Chief Guest at the 2024 Republic Day celebrations, said US envoy Eric Garcetti.
