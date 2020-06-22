NEW DELHI : Yoga can help boost immunity, which, in turn, will help fight the coronavirus infection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the sixth International Day of Yoga on Sunday.

In his message via videoconferencing, the PM said in view of the covid-19 global health emergency, this year’s theme is “Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family". “Today, all of us should stay away from large gatherings and practice yoga at home with our families because of covid-19."

“Yoga boosts the immune system of the body. You must include Pranayama in your daily life. Pranayama Yoga, or breathing exercises, strengthens our respiratory system. It is more relevant in the current times as it is the respiratory system of the body that is most adversely affected by covid-19."

The huge participation of people from across the globe in the ‘My Life–My Yoga’ video blogging competition reflects the growing popularity of yoga, Modi said.

Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu urged educational institutions to include Yoga in their online learning programmes amid the pandemic, as it is one of the best options to improve immunity.

Referring to the impact of the covid-19 on the physical and mental health of people, the Naidu said: “Indeed, the world is going through challenging times and we simply cannot allow the pandemic to get the better of us. We must unite and put up a stronger fight, and ensure that we are healthy, both physically and mentally."

He said yoga can be an effective solution for the high level of stress the pandemic has created in our lives. “Yoga is a relatively low-risk, high-yield approach to improving overall health and its full potential must be harnessed."

Naidu said the pandemic was not the only health crisis threatening the well-being of people, and expressed his concern about the rise in lifestyle diseases. Referring to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s findings, Naidu said it was estimated that 63% of all deaths in India in 2016 were because of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). “Yoga remains an incredibly simple, yet powerful instrument to prevent and control lifestyle diseases," he added.

