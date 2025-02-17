PM Narendra Modi, on Monday, received the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The Amir of Qatar is on a State Visit to India from February 17-18. During his visit, he will meet External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, PM Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu, stated MEA's release.

Arms outstretched, all smiles, and a warm hug — that is how PM Modi received Hamad AL Thani during his India visit.

Modi receives Amir of Qatar

Qatar Amir's India visit The Amir of Qatar's India visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of Hamad Al Thani to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, stated the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani was also welcomed with Indian folk dance performances.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also mentioned about PM Modi receiving Hamad Al-Thani.

“A special gesture for a special friend. PM Modi welcomed HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at the airport as he arrived in New Delhi on his second State visit to India. The visit will further strengthen the bonds of India-Qatar partnership,” Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi welcomes ‘brother’ PM Modi also posted about the Qatar Amir's visit to India.

“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow,” PM Narendra Modi wrote on X.

Qatar Amir's schedule of India visit The Amir of the State of Qatar will be received with a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on February 18, Tuesday, marking the start of his official visit to India.

During his stay, the Amir will engage in talks with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour, stated reports.