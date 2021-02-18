Modi in Assam: PM launches 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra', other key projects in Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the 'Mahabahu-Brahmaputra' and multiple development projects in Assam, and also laid the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge via video conferencing.

PM Modi also said that his government has priortised Assam's development and efforts are being made day and night to fulfill this.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech:

Brahmaputra river has been the source of connectivity for years. We are trying to connect Assam with the northeast.

The central and Assam government have worked towards strengthening the physical and cultural integrity of the state.

The 8 km long bridge connecting Kalibari Ghat to Jorhat 8 km will serve thousands of families in Majuli.

Petroleum products used to reach Chitgaon through the Brahmaputra river. We are trying to connect the northeast with the other South Asian countries.

We are working towards strengthening the multimodal connectivity of Assam and the North East.

The first helipad of Assam has also been built in Majuli. Now Majuli residents are going to get a faster and safer alternative to road transportation.

Multimodal connectivity is a strong example of AatmNirbharBharat.

The Mahabahu-Brahmaputra programme will enrich the gift that Assam has received with its rivers. This program will strengthen water connectivity across the region through the waters of the Brahmaputra.

The data centre will establish a robust BPO ecosystem in the northeast. The data centre will help boost the Digital India Mission.

Distance between Assam and Meghalaya is around 250 km by road. In the future, it will be covered in 19-20 km. This bridge will also prove to be significant for the international movement of traffic to other nations.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra will be marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari; Shilanyas of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on River Brahmaputra and launch of digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business.

The programme is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the Eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around River Brahmaputra and River Barak.

