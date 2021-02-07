OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Modi in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee likely to skip PM's event in Haldia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a Parakram Diwas celebration event on the occasion of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a Parakram Diwas celebration event on the occasion of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary. (ANI)

Modi in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee likely to skip PM's event in Haldia

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 11:26 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The chief minister's office has reportedly informed the PMO that Banerjee, who is on the invitee list of PM's official event as per protocol, will not be available during the event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled programme at Haldia in Purba Midnapore district today evening.

According to reports, the chief minister's office has informed the PMO that Banerjee, who is on the invitee list of PM's official event as per protocol, will not be available during the event.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
PM Modi launches Asom Mala in Assam's Sonitpur district

PM Modi launches Asom Mala in Assam's Sonitpur district

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST
Stars like Akshay Kumar, who have been silent on the ongoing farmer protests issue, shared the MEA's statement which slammed global celebrities such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg for their comments on the farm stir.

Celebs face image crisis after 'India Against Propaganda' campaign

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind signs the visitors book during inaugurating General Thimayya Museum at Madikeri, in Kodagu on Saturday.

'Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages': President Ram Nath Kovind

1 min read . 12:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_06_2021_000231A)

Farmers' protest: Heavy security deployment at Delhi borders after 'chakka jam'

2 min read . 12:27 PM IST

The exact reason for this uncertainty has not been specified, but the "insult meted out to her" on 23 January, when Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised at an event just before her speech, could be the cause, an official told news agency PTI.

"Madam (CM) is unlikely to attend this evening's programme at Haldia where PM Modi will be inaugurating projects," the official said.

The TMC supremo has also asked her party members to skip the programme, he informed.

However, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to attend Sunday's event

Meanwhile, PM Modi is set to visit Assam and West Bengal on Sunday. He will attend a public meeting at 3:30 pm in Bengal's Haldia today.

In the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals in Assam's Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur districts. He will also launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads.

The PM will then make his way to West Bengal today evening where he is set to inaugurate four projects in Haldia in oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors.

Earlier on 23 January, Banerjee had refused to deliver her speech at an event on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after a section of the audience raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in the presence of PM Modi.

Banerjee had said that such an "insult was unacceptable".

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout