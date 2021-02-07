Modi in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee likely to skip PM's event in Haldia

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's scheduled programme at Haldia in Purba Midnapore district today evening.

According to reports, the chief minister's office has informed the PMO that Banerjee, who is on the invitee list of PM's official event as per protocol, will not be available during the event.

The exact reason for this uncertainty has not been specified, but the "insult meted out to her" on 23 January, when Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised at an event just before her speech, could be the cause, an official told news agency PTI.

"Madam (CM) is unlikely to attend this evening's programme at Haldia where PM Modi will be inaugurating projects," the official said.

The TMC supremo has also asked her party members to skip the programme, he informed.

However, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to attend Sunday's event

Meanwhile, PM Modi is set to visit Assam and West Bengal on Sunday. He will attend a public meeting at 3:30 pm in Bengal's Haldia today.

In the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals in Assam's Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur districts. He will also launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads.

The PM will then make his way to West Bengal today evening where he is set to inaugurate four projects in Haldia in oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors.

Earlier on 23 January, Banerjee had refused to deliver her speech at an event on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after a section of the audience raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in the presence of PM Modi.

Banerjee had said that such an "insult was unacceptable".

With agency inputs

