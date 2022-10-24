Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on October 24 in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with the Indian Army. The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers." Modi has visited many military installations to celebrate Diwali ever since he took office in 2014.

Every year, Modi celebrates the festival of lights with the soldiers guarding the border. His travels to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, follow the festival this year. Ram Lalla received prayers from him. He also looked at how the Ram Temple's construction was progressing. In the presence of PM Modi, the temple town of Ayodhya also set a new global record when 15 lakh diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River.

In Siachen, Modi celebrated the holiday in 2014 with the help of the police. “From the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier & with the brave Jawans & Officers of the Armed Forces, I wish all of you a Happy Diwali," he tweeted.

Also Read: India's first solar-powered village will light up today; ₹3,900 crore spent

PM Modi paid a visit to three memorials in Punjab in 2015 to commemorate the Indian Army's victories in the war of 1965. He said that he had decided to visit areas where the heroic warriors of the Indian Armed Forces had shed blood and made the ultimate sacrifice during that war on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 1965 conflict. The important victories in the 1965 conflict were the battles of Dograi and Barki.

PM Modi visited Himachal Pradesh in 2016 to meet with soldiers close to the China border. He spoke with members of the Dogra Scouts, the army, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Sumdoh in 2017. He claimed that his visit to the Gurez region in North Kashmir in 2017 for the celebration of the festival of lights gave him new energy.

Also Read: Pakistan, China cannot justify oppression of Balochistan anymore

2018 saw Prime Minister Modi surprise the troops by celebrating Diwali at Harsil, Uttarakhand. After that, he visited the renowned Kedarnath Dham. In 2019, he met the crew in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. In 2020, he went to the Longewala border crossing.

Modi observed Diwali in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, in 2021. “I feel privileged that I got to spend Diwali with our brave soldiers in Nowshera, not as Prime Minister but as a member of their family," PM Modi tweeted at that time.