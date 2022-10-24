PM Modi paid a visit to three memorials in Punjab in 2015 to commemorate the Indian Army's victories in the war of 1965. He said that he had decided to visit areas where the heroic warriors of the Indian Armed Forces had shed blood and made the ultimate sacrifice during that war on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 1965 conflict. The important victories in the 1965 conflict were the battles of Dograi and Barki.