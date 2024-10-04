Modi in Maharashtra: PM to inaugurate Aarey JVLR to BKC section of Mumbai Metro on Oct 5 — Check full schedule

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit Washim. Thane and Mumbai areas and lay foundation stones of several key infrastructure projects and launch various initiatives. Modi will also inaugurate an underground metro rail line in Mumbai.

Livemint
Updated4 Oct 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Photo(DPR)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit Maharashtra and launch various initiatives, including the inauguration of Aarey JVLR to BKC section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase – 1. 

During his visit ahead of the state assembly elections, Modi will launch various initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector in Washim. In Mumbai, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project.

Here's PM Modi's Full Schedule

Washim

Around 11.15 PM, the Prime Minister will travel to Washim and take darshan at Jagdamba Mata Temple, Poharadevi. Later, he will also pay tribute at the Samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim.

At 11:30 AM, Modi will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community.

At 12 PM, Modi will launch several initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around 23,300 crore.

The Prime Minister will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers.

The Prime Minister will dedicate five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana – 2.0. During the programme, he will also honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Thane

At 4 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over 32,800 crore at Thane.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around 12,200 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, which is worth around 3,310 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Thane Municipal Corporation to be constructed at a cost of around 700 crore.

Mumbai

Around 6 PM, from BKC Metro Station, Modi will flag off the Metro train scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR, Mumbai.

He will also undertake a ride on the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.

This section will have 10 stations, of which 9 will be underground. Fully operational line-3 is expected to cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Phase-1 of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project worth around 2,550 crore.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaModi in Maharashtra: PM to inaugurate Aarey JVLR to BKC section of Mumbai Metro on Oct 5 — Check full schedule

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.