Modi in Maharashtra: PM to visit Mumbai, Palghar on Aug 30; lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai and Palghar on August 30. First, he will address Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Later, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Palghar.

Updated29 Aug 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Maharashtra's Mumbai and Palghar on August 30.

In Mumbai, the Prime Minister will address Global Fintech Fest (GFF) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. GEF is being jointly organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council.

Later, Modi will visit Palghar where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at CIDCO ground.

Inaugurations in Palghar

Vadhvan Port

— Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Vadhvan Port.

Vadhvan Port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district, will be one of India’s largest deep-water ports and will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs.

— The total cost of this project is around Rs. 76,000 crores. It aims to establish a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country’s trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships.

— Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, the port will feature deep berths, efficient cargo handling facilities, and modern port management systems.

Fisheries projects

Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects worth around 1,560 crores, aimed at bolstering the sector's infrastructure and productivity across the nation.

National Roll Out of Vessel Communication

— Modi will launch the National Roll Out of Vessel Communication and Support system at a cost of around Rs. 360 crores.

— Under this project, 1 lakh transponders will be installed in a phased manner on mechanised and motorised fishing vessels in 13 coastal States and Union Territories.

— The vessel communication and support system is indigenous technology developed by ISRO, which will help in establishing two-way communication while fishermen are at sea and also help in rescue operations as well as ensure safety of fishermen.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurated Integrated Aquaparks.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 05:47 PM IST
