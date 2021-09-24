PM Modi holds first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden: Live Updates2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 08:36 PM IST
The meeting between PM Modi and the US president will set the template for further strengthening of bilateral ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and take part in the first in-person summit meeting of Quad leaders on the second day of his significant visit to the US.
This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as the US President in January this year.
The two leaders are expected to review progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership which is anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens.
The meeting comes in the background of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the two leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Since January, PM Modi and Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden - the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually. PM Modi also virtually took part in the G7 Summit held at Cornwall in the UK in June this year.
