Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and take part in the first in-person summit meeting of Quad leaders on the second day of his significant visit to the US.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as the US President in January this year.

The two leaders are expected to review progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership which is anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens.

The meeting comes in the background of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the two leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Since January, PM Modi and Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden - the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually. PM Modi also virtually took part in the G7 Summit held at Cornwall in the UK in June this year.

Here are the Live updates from the meeting:

Trade between the two countries is complimentary, said PM Modi.

President Biden told PM Modi that the relationship between India and the US, the largest democracies in the world, is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter.

PM Modi, President Biden address media:

Modi quoted Mahatama Gandhi and said: “Mahatma Gandhi always used to talk about trusteeship of the planet. This sentiment of trusteeship is the need of the hour globally."

During his meeting with Biden, PM Modi said: “I thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me and my delegation. Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions, and at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations."

After his bilateral talks with Biden, PM Modi will attend the first in-person Quad summit hosted by the US President. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga too will attend the summit.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Biden is expected to be an hour long.

PM Modi met President Joe Biden and held a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House.

“This morning I am hosting Indian PM Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free & open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from Covid-19 to climate change," President Biden said before the meeting.

PM Modi has arrived at the White House to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden

#WATCH | Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the White House to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/f4v129fLbG — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

