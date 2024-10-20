Modi in Varanasi: PM lays foundation stone of projects worth ₹6,700 crore - 8 Key things he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 20, laid the foundation stone of 23 development projects worth ₹6,700 crore across the country in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.
Prime Minister Modi also made the announcements from Sports Complex, Sigra, in his parliamentary constituency.
Earlier today, the prime minister inaugurated RJ Sankara eye hospital in the city being run by the Kanchi Math.
Today is an important day for Kashi. Earlier today, I inaugurated an eye hospital (in Varanasi). The RJ Sankara Eye Hospital will provide a lot of help to the elderly and children," says PM Modi (@narendramodi), speaking at launch of infrastructure projects in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
