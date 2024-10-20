PM Modi launched 23 development projects totaling ₹ 6,700 crore in Varanasi on October 20, and inaugurated the RJ Sankara eye hospital, highlighting its significance for local elderly and children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 20, laid the foundation stone of 23 development projects worth ₹6,700 crore across the country in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

Prime Minister Modi also made the announcements from Sports Complex, Sigra, in his parliamentary constituency.

Earlier today, the prime minister inaugurated RJ Sankara eye hospital in the city being run by the Kanchi Math.

Today is an important day for Kashi. Earlier today, I inaugurated an eye hospital (in Varanasi). The RJ Sankara Eye Hospital will provide a lot of help to the elderly and children," says PM Modi (@narendramodi), speaking at launch of infrastructure projects in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Modi in Varanasi | 8 Key things, the prime minister said in his parliamentary constituency: “After people blessed me to serve the country third time, we decided to work with triple speed. Our government has completed just 125 days, We have started working on projects worth over ₹ 15 lakh crore in the country," PM Modi said in Varanasi

We have launched a mega drive for infra development. He counted achievements of his government saying on an average every month an airport constructed in the state.

The prime minister said we are is making efforts regularly to make Kashi and entire Purvanchal a hub of business

He targeted the opposition, saying that those who had government at Centre for decades did not pay attention to development of Kashi. "I want to ask after all what was the mentality that kept Kashi devoid of development till 10 years ago, " he added

The prime minister said the mentality of was of opposition parivarvad, be it Congress or the Samajwadi Party. He added, “they discriminated with Kashi in development. Development of Kashi was never been their priority. We complete, what we say," Modi said.

The prime minister said his party will bring 1 lakh youths into politics from the families in which none has been into politics.

“There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was criticised for its poor roads. However, Uttar Pradesh is now known for its expressways and it is a state with the most number of international airports. Soon, a grand international airport will be built in Noida's Jewar. I would like to congratulate Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and their entire team for this," PM Modi said

"Varanasi is witnessing 'festival of development' today ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath puja", PM Modi said.