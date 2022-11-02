Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats in Delhi

The Prime Minister further said that the government is ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for the poor in Delhi through ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’. “This proved hugely beneficial for poor segments during the pandemic. Lakhs of eligible vulnerable people are receiving free ration from the central government for the last two years. In Delhi, more than 2.5 thousand crore Rupees were spent on this. More than 40 lakh poor people in Delhi got the security of insurance. Medical expenses were brought down through Jan Aushadhi Schemes."