Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats in Delhi
- The prime minister said that more than 3,000 homes have been prepared in the first phase of Kalkaji Extension
NEW DELHI, NARENDRA MODI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi on Wednesday.
Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that more than 3,000 homes have been prepared in the first phase of Kalkaji Extension. “Soon, other families living in the area will get the opportunity to enter their new homes. I am sure that these efforts of the central government will play a big role in making Delhi an ideal city."
He added that the, country is moving on the path of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas for everyone’s upliftment. “The poor remain central to policy formation and decision-making systems and that the government is treating the issues of the urban poor with equal importance."
PM Modi said that there were 50 lakh people in Delhi, who did not even have a bank account. That deprived them of any benefit of the banking system. “This situation was changed by the government and a campaign for financial inclusion via opening accounts was undertaken. This resulted in direct benefits to the poor people of Delhi, including street vendors. More than 50 thousand street vendors received financial assistance under the SVANidhi scheme."
The Prime Minister further said that the government is ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for the poor in Delhi through ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’. “This proved hugely beneficial for poor segments during the pandemic. Lakhs of eligible vulnerable people are receiving free ration from the central government for the last two years. In Delhi, more than 2.5 thousand crore Rupees were spent on this. More than 40 lakh poor people in Delhi got the security of insurance. Medical expenses were brought down through Jan Aushadhi Schemes."
He added that the central government has also done the work of reducing the concern around unauthorized colonies in Delhi. “Work is going on to regularize the houses built in unauthorized colonies of Delhi through the PM-UDAY scheme. Till now thousands of people have taken advantage of this scheme. Rs.700 crore have been spent in providing interest subsidies to poor and middle-class families for constructing their own houses."
“In the last 8 years, 135 new metro stations have been added to the network which ended up saving time and money. With an investment of Rs. 50 thousand crores, the government is widening roads to provide relief to Delhi from traffic congestion," PM Modi said.
The newly constructed flats are built to rehabilitate slum dwellers under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project’. The Prime Minister handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries.
