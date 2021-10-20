Modi inaugurates Kushinagar international airport

Kushinagar, a town in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is nearly 50 kilometers from Gorakhpur and about 225 kilometers from Varanasi. The town is a popular tourist destination for Buddhists pilgrims from all over the world. Other destinations under the Buddhist tourism circuit includes Bodhgaya, Vaishali and Rajgir in Bihar, Sarnath (Varanasi), Shravasti and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.