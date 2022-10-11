Modi inaugurates phase-I of Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain

“Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around ₹850 crore. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases," said the PMO.