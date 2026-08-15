Modi puts manufacturing, youth at heart of India’s 2047 growth push, unveils seven-pronged strategy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday put youth at the centre of India’s next phase of development, calling for “next-level reforms” in education, skills, technology and the economy and laying out a seven-pronged growth strategy to take the country to a higher global scale by 2047.

In his 13th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Modi called upon political parties to work towards reservation of women in Parliament and state assemblies, while announcing the creation of a new civil defence network.

The address marked a shift in the government’s Viksit Bharat narrative from the delivery of basic infrastructure and welfare outcomes of the past decade to a new goal centred on global competitiveness, self-reliance and structural reforms.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the seven powers outlined by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech for India's growth by 2047? ⌵ PM Modi outlined seven powers: manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati Shakti, defence power, green economy, and soft power, aimed at enhancing India's global competitiveness by 2047. 2 How does PM Modi propose to make India self-reliant in the energy sector? ⌵ PM Modi aims for energy self-reliance by setting a target of 100 GW nuclear power generation by 2047 and establishing five new nuclear reactors as part of a broader strategy for energy security. 3 Why is the youth a focal point in Modi's vision for India's future? ⌵ The youth are central to Modi's vision as he emphasizes their role in driving reforms in education, skills, and technology, including training one crore youth in artificial intelligence over the next year. 4 What initiatives did PM Modi mention to enhance youth participation in India’s development? ⌵ PM Modi announced free online coaching for youth preparing for examinations and called for active participation in sports, emphasizing a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 years. 5 How will India's agricultural sector benefit from new trade agreements according to PM Modi? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted that new free trade agreements will open global markets for Indian farmers, allowing access to larger markets and promoting traditional foods as global brands.

The PM outlined seven “shaktis” (powers) – manufacturing power, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati Shakti, defence power, green economy, and soft power – that he said would provide India with “new speed and new height” as it works towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, when the country will mark its 100th Independence Day.

Stressing the need for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), he said the focus should be on manufacturing and becoming a competitive part of global value chains through cost, quality and supply-chain strength.

“India should not merely be a market for the world; it should be a key partner in the global supply chain. For that, our factories should be competitive, our products should be user-friendly, and the packaging should be the best,” the PM said while stressing that MSMEs should take advantage of a series of free trade pacts signed within developed economies.

He said 50 Indian companies should become Fortune 500 companies in the next few years, one Indian bank should rank among the world’s leading banks, Indian rating agencies, consultancy and auditing firms should gain global recognition, and one Indian pharmaceutical company should be among the top five globally.

The comments come days after the government relaxed rules allowing Indian consultancy firms to participate in more government contracts, a move first reported by Mint on 11 August.

Youth features prominently in his speech. Modi spoke about start-ups, foreign universities, free online courses for youth and training one crore youth in artificial intelligence over the next year. The PM also called upon the youth to participate more actively in sports.

This comes in the background of the protest of the youth at the Jantar Mantar that resulted in the ouster of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister on 25 July.

Energy security On energy security and strategic self-reliance, Modi reiterated the target of 100 GW of nuclear power generation by 2047 and referred to the need for five new nuclear reactors, critical minerals, energy security and data centres as emerging strategic requirements. The 100 GW nuclear target is also part of the government’s broader Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat.

The strategy also envisages India moving up global value chains in sectors ranging from manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, logistics, defence, and green economy. Agriculture, meanwhile, is expected to shift towards higher-value processed and branded exports, while Gati Shakti is intended to reduce logistics costs.

The strategy also seeks leadership in AI, 6G and emerging technologies, self-reliance in defence and energy, and greater global recognition for India’s cultural and creative industries.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the transformation of the previous decade, from expanded piped-gas access and solar capacity to complete railway electrification and presented these achievements as the foundation for the next phase of development.

The defence and internal-security components add another layer to the agenda, with the PM calling for further defence measures, reiterating the resolve to make India Naxal-free and announcing a civil-defence network.

He outlined these goals as achievable, given India’s stable political mandate and government. “India has a stable political mandate, a stable government, a vibrant democracy, a strong justice system, and a Constitution that gives direction to us all,” Modi said.